Adobe launches creative AI image generator Firefly

Generative AI technology continues to get popular following the public launch of ChatGPT late last year. Adobe is the latest tech giant to join the bandwagon, and it has released a new tool dubbed Adobe Firefly. The company says Firefly is a new family of creative generative AI models to help users create images and text effects based on simple inputs.