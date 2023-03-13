comscore 21 new emojis and a new group function are coming to WhatsApp shortly | Techlusive India

21 new emojis and a new group function are coming to WhatsApp shortly

divyansh.dangwal   |    Published: March 13, 2023 4:55 PM IST

WhatsApp is working on a slew of new features to release in the future updates of the app. The instant messaging app is developing features to enhance user interface and privacy across all its versions, including Android, iOS or Desktop. Some of the upcoming WhatsApp updates include 21 new emojis for keyboard and a new approval feature for group chat admins.

