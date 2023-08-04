Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine Most Expensive Product: Exclusive Interview with Ankit Jain, Dyson MD, India

Posted August 4, 2023

Join Nikhil Chawla, Consulting Editor of Tech and Auto at IndiaDotCom Digital Private Limited, in an in-depth discussion with Ankit Jain, Dyson MD, India, as they discuss Dyson's revolutionary V12s, the first wet and dry cordless vacuum cleaner in India. Discover the Submarine wet roller head's innovative features, including its eight-point hydration system that releases 18ml water per minute for floor washing, providing 16 minutes of run time. Don't miss this exclusive conversation to know more about this groundbreaking gadget! watch Video.

