comscore
English | हिंदी
21 Aug, 2023 | Monday
Sign In
Hello! Manage Your Account
Sign In
Sign Up

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAIOPPO India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • Tecno Unveils Signature Series: A Showcase of Innovation at the World of Tecnology

Tecno Unveils Signature Series: A Showcase of Innovation at the World of Tecnology

Posted August 21, 2023

TECNO Mobile debuts it's inaugural 'World of TECNOlogy' event , showcasing its cutting-edge POVA 5 series and MEGABOOK laptop. This pioneering technology expo unveils TECNO's diverse range of futuristic products, spanning smart devices and AIoT solutions, with plans to expand to key cities during the festive season. Nikhil Chawla, Consulting Editor, Tech and Auto, IndiaDotCom Digital Private Limited (IDPL), had an exclusive interview with Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Tecno, India. Watch the full video to know more.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

HANDS ONMore

FEATURESMore

REVIEWSMore

NEWSMore

SPONSOREDMore

TECH TALKSMore

TECH UPDATES/ LAUNCHMore

TECH UPDATES/LAUNCHMore

TECHLUSIVE GAMING ARENAMore

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language