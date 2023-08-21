Tecno Unveils Signature Series: A Showcase of Innovation at the World of Tecnology

Posted August 21, 2023

TECNO Mobile debuts it's inaugural 'World of TECNOlogy' event , showcasing its cutting-edge POVA 5 series and MEGABOOK laptop. This pioneering technology expo unveils TECNO's diverse range of futuristic products, spanning smart devices and AIoT solutions, with plans to expand to key cities during the festive season. Nikhil Chawla, Consulting Editor, Tech and Auto, IndiaDotCom Digital Private Limited (IDPL), had an exclusive interview with Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Tecno, India. Watch the full video to know more.

