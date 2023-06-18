comscore

How to Assemble TVS Apache in 5 mins - A Step-by-Step Guide

Watch Nikhil Chawla, Consulting Editor, Tech and Auto - IndiaDotCom Digital Private Limited (IDPL), demonstrate with the KidZania mechanic how to assemble the TVS Apache in just 5 minutes.

Techlusive India   |    Published: June 18, 2023 2:38 PM IST

Watch Nikhil Chawla, Consulting Editor, Tech and Auto – IndiaDotCom Digital Private Limited (IDPL), demonstrate with the KidZania mechanic how to assemble the TVS Apache in just 5 minutes. Visit the TVS Racing Experience Centre to learn about motorbike anatomy, follow the assembly manual, and build your own TVS Apache. An exciting racing experience awaits!

