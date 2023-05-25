comscore

Videos

Watch Next

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL 18.00

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video 1.16

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video .

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video .

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

Nikhil Chawla, Consulting Editor, Tech and Auto - IndiaDotCom Digital Private Limited (IDPL), talks to Ravi Kunwar, VP, India & APAC - Nokia - HMD Global.

Techlusive India   |    Published: May 25, 2023 6:26 PM IST

Nikhil Chawla, Consulting Editor, Tech and Auto – IndiaDotCom Digital Private Limited (IDPL), talks to Ravi Kunwar, VP, India & APAC – Nokia – HMD Global. They discussed HMD Global’s India plans and the recently launched Nokia C32 along with the Nokia 105 (2023) and Nokia 106 4G: Feature Phones with Inbuilt UPI 123PAY for Seamless Digital Transactions

Nikhil Chawla, Consulting Editor, Tech and Auto – IndiaDotCom Digital Private Limited (IDPL), talks to Ravi Kunwar, VP, India & APAC – Nokia – HMD Global. Watch Videos.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Features

News

Sponsored

TECH Talks

Tech Updates/ launch

Tech Updates/Launch

Techlusive Gaming Arena

Tech Updates/Launch

Techlusive Gaming Arena