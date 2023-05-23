Meet OPPO F23 5G – The Battery Powerhouse of the Town

OPPO has launched a mobile phone with several "superpowers" that will change the way you use your phone. Check out our latest video for an in-depth review.

OPPO has launched a mobile phone with several “superpowers” that will change the way you use your phone. Thanks to 67W SuperVOOCTM superfast charging, you can charge your phone to 50% in just 18 minutes and fully in only 44 minutes. OPPO F23 5G’s massive 5000mAh and the OPPO’s Battery Health Engine increase the charging cycles of the battery to over 1600. This smartphone not only has superfast charging and a massive battery but also features OPPO Glow design and its 3D curved back, which is beautiful to look at and comfortable to hold. Whether it’s the 64MP AI triple camera on the back or the 32 MP selfie camera, you can get the most out of your photos. This smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC chipset, which always provides a smooth and lag-free experience. Priced at 24,999 the smartphone is available in two colours Bold Gold and Cool Black. All these features make the OPPO F23 5G one of the best devices in its segment. Check out our latest video for an in-depth review.

Availability and Offers:

The OPPO F23 5G is already on sale starting 18th May 2023 on Amazon, OPPO Store and mainline retailers. There are various offers running on the device right now. Customers can avail the following offers on the first sale of OPPO F23 5G. Customers can enjoy up to 10% Cash Back and No Cost EMI up to 6 months from May 18 till May 31 on ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, & other leading Banks and Financiers. The offer can also be availed from Bajaj Finance, TVS Credit, and HDB Financials on EMI Finance schemes. Loyal OPPO customers can avail an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to INR 2500. Customers owning smartphones other than OPPO can also avail an exchange offer of up to INR 1500. Attractive EMI Schemes, including Zero down payment are available on Bajaj Finance, TVS credit, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financials, & other leading financers. Customers can also avail the OPPOverse Bundle Offer wherein they can buy OPPO F23 5G and Enco Air2i between May 18 to May 23 and get Enco Air2i at a discounted price of only INR 1799

