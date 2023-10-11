iPhone User Tries Nothing Phone (2) | Here's What Happened

Carl Pei set Apple as his competition when we saw the original Nothing Phone (1). Cut to 2023, the Nothing Phone (2) is out and it is more polished, more refined, and more expensive than last year's model. So our in-house iPhone user got his hands on the Nothing Phone (2), and used it as his primary phone for over a month. Here's how it went.

