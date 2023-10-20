Boult Crown R Pro Review: Best Smartwatch Under Rs 3,000?

After consistently achieving growth in their audio products, Boult is now launching a series of smartwatches, all at an affordable price. Recently, the company launched its Boult Crown R Pro smartwatch, which we have with us. We used this smartwatch for nearly 1 month, and in this video, you will find out what we liked and didn't like about it.

Posted October 20, 2023

