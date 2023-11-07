2024 Oben Rorr Review: New Changes, Better Technology, But How Does It Perform?

The new 2024 Oben Rorr is here and it has a tons of bells and whistles, along with massive performance upgrades from the compnay. With that, the price has also gone up, and we will be telling you everything you need to know about this motorcyle in this video.

Posted November 7, 2023

The price rise can also be seen as a result of the declining FAME 2 subsidies, but the company is making up for it with new paint schemes and updated graphics. You can choose between yellow and red color options and both come with all-LED lighting setup. The tank also has storage space, which is one of the benefits of an electric motorcycle. You can also charge your smartphone through the given USB ports, and store some more stuff inside the under-seat storage. More features include anti-theft measures for the battery, and smartphone tracking for the bike.

Trending Videos