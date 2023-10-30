2024 KTM 390 Duke Vs Triumph Speed 400: Which One Should You Buy?

Both the KTM 390 Duke and Triumph Speed 400 recently launched in the country. Both these middleweights are fast, powerful, and pack a punch. And if you are looking at a sub03 lakh rupee motorcycle, then these are two seriously fun options to consider. In this video, we've compared the KTM with the Triumph and given you a detailed look at which one is worth your money.

Posted October 30, 2023

Both the KTM 390 Duke and Triumph Speed 400 recently launched in the country. Both these middleweights are fast, powerful, and pack a punch. And if you are looking at a sub03 lakh rupee motorcycle, then these are two seriously fun options to consider. In this video, we've compared the KTM with the Triumph and given you a detailed look at which one is worth your money.

Trending Videos