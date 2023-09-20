2024 KTM 390 Duke Review | Changes, Features, Mileage, Top Speed

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Here is the detailed first ride review video on KTM 390 Duke. In this video we will tell you everything about 2024 KTM 390 Duke's looks, design, features, engine, performance, ride, handling, top speed, mileage, price & of course will give you a better verdict on whether you should buy 2024 KTM 390 Duke in India.
Select Language