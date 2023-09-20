2024 KTM 390 Duke Review | Changes, Features, Mileage, Top Speed

Posted September 20, 2023

Here is the detailed first ride review video on KTM 390 Duke. In this video we will tell you everything about 2024 KTM 390 Duke's looks, design, features, engine, performance, ride, handling, top speed, mileage, price & of course will give you a better verdict on whether you should buy 2024 KTM 390 Duke in India.

