If You Get This Apple Alert, Use These Tricks To Hack Proof Your iPhone

Apple recently sent an alert to multiple Indian politicians, warning them that state-sponsored hackers were trying to compromise their iPhones

Posted November 1, 2023

Apple recently sent an alert to multiple Indian politicians, warning them that state-sponsored hackers were trying to compromise their iPhones. While it may not be happening at a mass scale, here are 2 settings in your iPhone that will enable your iPhone to defend itself against such attacks.

Trending Videos