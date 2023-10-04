Hyundai VERNA awarded 5-Star Rating by GNCAP

The recently launched all new Hyundai Verna has just scored a 5-star safety rating on Global NCAP. The car has managed to get good points in both active and passive safety measures, including the body structure. This video will tell you everything you need to know about the New Verna's body structure and how it managed to grab a 5-star safety rating.

Posted October 4, 2023

