  • Hyundai All Cars Gets 6 Airbags As Standard, Verna Gets 5-Star GNCAP Rating

Hyundai All Cars Gets 6 Airbags As Standard, Verna Gets 5-Star GNCAP Rating

All Hyundai models are now available with 6 Airbags as standard, across all variants

Posted October 4, 2023

All Hyundai models are now available with 6 Airbags as standard, across all variants. As a testament to safety, Hyundai VERNA scores five-star rating in Adult & Child Occupant Protection by Global NCAP. Working towards a safer roadmap for India, HMIL announced its voluntary participation in BNCAP with 3 models to begin with, more models to follow.

