81.5 Crore Indian Citizen's Data Leaked: Hackers Still Have All The Info

According to a report from a US security agency, unknown hackers on the dark web possess the data of over 81 crore Indian citizens.

Posted November 3, 2023

The leaked data comprises of sensitive information like passport and Aadhaar details, phone numbers, and even their PIN codes. A hacker named pwn001 game details of the leak, which are are on the Resecurity cybersecurity firm. A similar hack took place during COVID 19, comprising sensitive data of India citizens. Moreover, the hacker has also informed that this is new data, which hasn't been sold on the dark web yet.

Trending Videos