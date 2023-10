The BMW i7 Has a Sofa-Cum-Bed!

In just 40 seconds, you can turn a seat in the BMW i7 into a luxurious sofa-cum-bed. While normal sofa-cum-beds take some effort to transform, all you need to do in this case is press a button and wait for the magic. Watch the full video to see how this works.

Posted October 28, 2023

