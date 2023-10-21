OnePlus Open First Look: Features, Camera, Software, Battery & Price

OnePlus Open launched at Rs 139,999. Open sale will begin from 27th October, 2023.

Posted October 21, 2023

OnePlus Open launched at Rs 139,999. Open sale will begin from 27th October, 2023. This foldable smartphone comes in two colours - Vulture Black and Emerald Dust. OnePlus Open’s comes with 6.31 inches cover display, while the unfolded inner display is 7.82 inches. Both screens boast a 120Hz refresh rate. Best part this foldable smartphone comes with total five cameras. Apart from this, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and the 4,805mAh battery with 67W charging speed.

