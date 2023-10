Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic: Top Five Things To Know

Posted October 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic comes in India with CBU route because this electric SUV made in USA. This is the reason heavy import duty around 112% is imposed on this electric car. In this video we will tell you top 5 things about Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic.

Trending Videos