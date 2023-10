Did You Know There Are 4 Ways To Open The Doors Of A BMW i7?

A push of a button can open your car doors in this luxury car. There are four ways to open the doors on a BMW i7, which means you don't even need to touch the car doors to have them welcome you. Watch the full video to see how these luxury doors work.

Posted October 27, 2023

