In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

SPPL is the company that manufactures consumer electronic products such as TVs and ACs for brands such as Thomson and Kodak in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India campaign has provided a major boost to the electronic manufacturing ecosystem in India. While a lot of companies are still adjusting to this change, there is one company that has been on the forefront of the Make in India campaign even before the term was even coined. SPPL is an Indian company that has been manufacturing TVs and other electronic devices in India for over 30 years. So, we sat down for a conversation with SPPL CEO, Avneet Singh Marwah, to understand the company’s journey so far and its plans for future.