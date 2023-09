GPS Vs NavIC: iPhone 15 Series To Feature India's NavIC Satellite System

Posted September 20, 2023

Apple has added support for GPS alternative, India's NavIC, to its new iPhone 15 series. NavIC, developed by ISRO, is considered more accurate than GPS and works in a group of 7 satellites for precise location tracking. In this video we will tell you how NavIC different from GPS.

