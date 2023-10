How Powerful Is The Rs. 4.49 Crore Aston Martin DB12: Find Out In This Video

Aston Martin has just launched the Aston Martin DB12 here in India. The car starts at Rs. 4.59 Crores ex-showroom, and is packing a potent 4liter V8 twin-turbo engine. With 680PS power and 800Nm torque, here is a quick insight inside this 5 crore rupee luxury on wheels.

Posted October 4, 2023

