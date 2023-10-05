Aston Martin DB12 Detailed Walkaround: Here's what's special in this 4.5 Crore Luxury

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
The Aston Martin DB12 recently launched here in India at a whopping Rs. 4.59 crores. With exhilerating power figures and a luxurious driving experience, you can also customize and fine-tune this car to your taste. In this video, we'll give you a detailed walkaround of the 2024 Aston Martin DB12 and what makes this car so special.
