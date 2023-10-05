Aston Martin DB12 Detailed Walkaround: Here's what's special in this 4.5 Crore Luxury

The Aston Martin DB12 recently launched here in India at a whopping Rs. 4.59 crores. With exhilerating power figures and a luxurious driving experience, you can also customize and fine-tune this car to your taste. In this video, we'll give you a detailed walkaround of the 2024 Aston Martin DB12 and what makes this car so special.

Posted October 5, 2023

