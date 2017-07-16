India is one of the biggest markets for mobile phones. We see a plethora of features, smartphones, and iPhones launching every week covering all the major price bands in the country. We see the latest and greatest smartphones from big companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, Realme, and more. However, with this tsunami of launches, it becomes a difficult task to keep track of it. Whether it be the specifications, features, or price, and availability, it is almost impossible to remember for each and every smartphone. So, in order to fix this issue, we present you with the latest mobile phones from different companies that have been recently launched in India. This page will help you to keep track of all the latest smartphones as on 4th August 2022. The page will also be the one-stop destination to see the lowest prices across various platforms and other key information that is vital to make a sound decision for buying a new smartphone.
Itel Magic 3
₹1,949
Vivo Y55s 5G
₹20,590
Honor Magic 4 Pro 5G
₹64,990
Honor Magic 4 5G
₹44,990
Lenovo Legion Y90
₹54,999
Realme V25
₹17,990
Xiaomi 12X 5G
₹37,590
TCL 30
₹22,990
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G
₹17,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G 8GB RAM
₹19,999
BLU G91 Max
₹15,090
Apple iPhone SE 3
₹45,990
BlackZone Flash
₹999
Micromax IN 2C
₹7,499
Moto G52 128GB
₹16,499
Moto G12
₹12,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E Pro 5G
₹21,990
Gionee G13 Pro
₹6,190
Nubia Red Magic 7 5G
₹47,390
Honor Magic 4 Pro Plus 5G
₹84,990