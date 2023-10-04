comscore
English | हिंदी
04 Oct, 2023 | Wednesday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAutomobileOPPO India
  • Home
  • News
  • Made by Google 2023 Event: Pixel Watch 2 launched with longer battery, new health sensors

Made by Google 2023 Event: Pixel Watch 2 launched with longer battery, new health sensors

Google has unveiled its new Google Pixel Watch 2. Here's everything you need to know about the newly launched products.

Edited By: Om Gupta

Published: Oct 04, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

Pixel Watch 2
Pixel Watch 2

Google at its Made by Google event announced its all-new Google Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 2 offers a round dial similar to its predecessor but comes with many improvements including new material. It is powered by a new Quad-core CPU, runs on WearOS 4 and offers an improved battery life. It also has a host of fitness and sports features, including stress monitoring, heart rate sensor, skin temperature sensor, and among others.

READ MORE
Made by Google 2023 Event: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro launched with Tensor G3 and AI features

Google Pixel Watch 2 India price and availability

Pixel Watch 2 is available in Wi-Fi and LTE versions and starts at $349 (Rs 29,000 approximately).  Every Pixel Watch 2 also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium. The company is yet to announce India price and availability.

READ MORE
Google event 2023: How to watch Google Pixel 8 launch Livestream

Google Pixel Watch 2 specifications

Google Pixel Watch 2 is powered by a Quad-core CPU and runs WearOS s4. It provides 24 hours of use on a single charge with always-on-display. As per the company’s claim, the newly launched Pixel Watch 2 gives a 12-hour charge in 30 minutes. The new Pixel Watch 2 also come with improvements to Google Maps, YouTube, Google Assistant and Pixel safety features including medical information and emergency sharing. It has a Safety check feature, which allows users to share their information with their selected contacts after a set time.

It has also three new sensors including multi-path heart-rate sensors with 10x more sensors than the original Pixel Watch, which gives 40 percent more accurate heart rate tracking, a new skin temperature sensor and the last one is a new continuous electrodermal activity sensor.

The new Pixel Watch 2 comes with all Fitbit Premium features.

Author Name | Om Gupta

Related Stories

Tags

Google launchGoogle Pixel 8Google Pixel WatchMade by Google 2023 EventSundar Pichai

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language