Google at its Made by Google event announced its all-new Google Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 2 offers a round dial similar to its predecessor but comes with many improvements including new material. It is powered by a new Quad-core CPU, runs on WearOS 4 and offers an improved battery life. It also has a host of fitness and sports features, including stress monitoring, heart rate sensor, skin temperature sensor, and among others.
Pixel Watch 2 is available in Wi-Fi and LTE versions and starts at $349 (Rs 29,000 approximately). Every Pixel Watch 2 also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium. The company is yet to announce India price and availability.
Introducing #PixelWatch 2 — upgraded inside and out 🎉
Pixel Watch was the first device to combine the best of Google’s helpfulness with the health and fitness expertise of @Fitbit—and Pixel Watch 2 continues that legacy.#MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/kbogvZbyEf
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 4, 2023
Google Pixel Watch 2 is powered by a Quad-core CPU and runs WearOS s4. It provides 24 hours of use on a single charge with always-on-display. As per the company’s claim, the newly launched Pixel Watch 2 gives a 12-hour charge in 30 minutes. The new Pixel Watch 2 also come with improvements to Google Maps, YouTube, Google Assistant and Pixel safety features including medical information and emergency sharing. It has a Safety check feature, which allows users to share their information with their selected contacts after a set time.
It has also three new sensors including multi-path heart-rate sensors with 10x more sensors than the original Pixel Watch, which gives 40 percent more accurate heart rate tracking, a new skin temperature sensor and the last one is a new continuous electrodermal activity sensor.
The new Pixel Watch 2 comes with all Fitbit Premium features.
Author Name | Om Gupta
