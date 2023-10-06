Skyball Rigor smartwatch review: Premium watch under ₹4,000?

The Skyball Rigor is a recently launched smartwatch which comes in at just ₹3,599. At this price, the watch comes with a zinc alloy chassis, 1000nits peak brightness, IP68 swim proofing, and more than 200 watch faces. Now all of these features at this price point may look enticing, but do watch the full video to know our detailed views on the Skyball Rigor smartwatch.

