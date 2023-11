Here Are All The Big Features Of the Oben Rorr Electric Bole

The 2024 Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is here, and so are some cool new features

Posted November 7, 2023

Oben Rorr electric bike just launched a refresh here in India, and the bike now starts at roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh ex-showroom. Here are all the major features that you get on the motorcycle, so watch the full video, and share it with your EV-lover friends.

Trending Videos