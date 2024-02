Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select Price and variants

Mahindra has added a new variant to the Scorpio N line-up in India. The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant is priced at Rs 16.99 lakh for Petrol MT and Rs 18.49 lakh for Petrol AT. The Diesel MT and Diesel AT cost Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh, respectively.