IQOO Neo 7

Another good alternative to the Honor X9b is the iQOO Neo 7, which, although, was launched more than six months ago, but packs good mid-range specifications. The Neo 7 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You get a 64MP triple camera system on the back of the iQOO Neo 7, while its selfie camera houses a 16MP sensor. One of the biggest selling points of this phone is a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging technology. The iQOO Neo 7 is currently available for Rs 27,990.