YouTube tests new features: Auto Speed and On-the-Go mode; Who will get it?

YouTube is trying every possible way to make your watching experience better day-by-day. Now, the video platform is testing a couple of new features that basically focus on how you watch videos. These include Auto Speed playback and a new On-the-go control mode, both available under YouTube’s experimental features section for now, Android Authority reported. Also Read: Apple AI lawsuit: 70 million YouTube videos allegedly used without permission

How will these features benefit you? Read on. Also Read: Google Vids makes text-to-video tool FREE; Adds AI avatars too

Auto Speed Playback

As per the report, one of the more interesting additions is Auto Speed. Instead of manually switching between 1x, 1.25x or 2x, this feature automatically adjusts playback speed while the video is running. It works basically on a simple idea – it speeds up the slower part and keeps the important sections normal. This will help you to finish videos faster without missing context. Also Read: End of AI videos for children on YouTube and YouTube Kids? Here is what parents said to Sundar Pichai

On-the-go mode

Another feature is specifically for those who are moving around. It is called On-the-go, which simplifies the video interface by reducing visual elements like comments and extra controls. What you get instead is a cleaner layout focused on playback. It will work best for podcasts, interviews, or talk-heavy videos, where you’re mostly listening rather than watching. The report suggests that you can enable it manually from settings, but YouTube may also suggest it automatically if your phone detects movement for a while.

Who can try it and when?

Unfortunately, both of these features are part of YouTube’s experimental program, which means they’re not final yet. Plus, not everyone will be able to enjoy them when rolling out. Leak suggests that Premium users can try them out for a limited period, and based on feedback, YouTube will decide whether to roll them out more widely. For now, the testing window is expected to run until April 27.

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There’s also no clarity yet on whether these features will come to desktop users or stay mobile-focused.