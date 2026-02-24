Your WhatsApp may soon stop working in India: Here’s what’s changing

If you use WhatsApp with an Indian number, a new change could affect how your account works in the coming months. Reports suggest that WhatsApp is working on a system that will periodically check whether your registered SIM card is still active in your phone. If the SIM is not detected, your access to the app could be limited. Also Read: No more third-party apps? WhatsApp may FINALLY get this long-due feature - scheduling messages

The update is said to be linked to new telecom security rules issued by India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Also Read: Using WhatsApp? These Hidden Settings Can Protect You

What is changing?

At present, WhatsApp verifies your phone number only once during the initial setup using a six-digit code. After that, there is no regular check to confirm whether the SIM linked to the account is still active.

According to reports and details spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.26.8.6), the company is developing a feature that will carry out background SIM validation from time to time. Feature tracker WABetaInfo shared screenshots of a pop-up explaining that, due to regulatory requirements in India, WhatsApp may need to confirm that the registered SIM is present in the device.

In simple terms, if you signed up using a +91 number, the app may occasionally check whether the same SIM is still inserted in your phone.

What happens if the SIM is missing?

If the app fails to verify the SIM card, account access could be restricted until verification is completed again. Users could be asked to enter a fresh six-digit code to verify their account.

Reports suggest that old chats will remain safe even if access is temporarily limited. However, new messages may not come through until the SIM validation is completed.

Why is this being introduced?

The reported change is linked to the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024. As per reports citing directives from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), messaging platforms are being asked to make sure that accounts stay linked to active mobile numbers. The move is aimed at reducing fraud and stopping the misuse of mobile numbers that are no longer active or have been reassigned to someone else.

Some reports also say that web and desktop versions of messaging apps may need users to log in more frequently if these rules are enforced.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Who will be affected?

If rolled out, the update is expected to apply only to users in India with +91 phone numbers. For now, the feature is still being tested and has only been spotted in beta versions of the app. WhatsApp has not announced when it plans to roll it out widely.