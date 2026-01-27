You can now place Swiggy orders using ChatGPT and Gemini: Here’s how it works

Swiggy is smartening up online food and grocery delivery and making it easier by using popular AI chatbots. In the near future, it will be possible to make orders, book a table at restaurants, and even keep track of deliveries with the help of AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini by Google, Claude by Anthropic, etc. Swiggy Model Context Protocol (MCP) is the force behind this new feature and integrates AI chatbots into the Swiggy system, which enables them to fetch and perform actions on behalf of customers.

You can now order food via AI Chatbots

Through this integration, AI chatbots are able to execute tasks that previously required opening multiple apps and navigating several screens. Users can enter simple prompts as ‘Thai green curry’ or ‘Order a highly rated biryani I would love’, and the AI will find products or restaurants, compare them, and add to the cart. It will also use offers, confirm the order and even track delivery.

Swiggy has MCP integration with various services, such as its primary food delivery, Instamart groceries delivery, and Dineout restaurant delivery. The AI has the capability to search 40,000 SKUs, locate the most optimal deals and place the order, all with a natural language command.

Online Reservations

With an AI chatbot, the user can request the AI to reserve a table at a restaurant where these services are offered. The AI will be able to verify the time slots available, add the reservation to the cart, promote offers, and cover the booking in one step. This eliminates the manual search, select and book multiple screen-based search and book processes.

Creating Everyday Convenience

Swiggy Chief Technology Officer, Madhusudhan Rao, says that the purpose of MCP is to simplify and speed up the decisions that people make on a daily basis. Swiggy is eliminating friction by giving AI agents the ability to respond to orders, deliveries, and reservation, making the experience highly personalized and convenient to the users.

What This Means for Users

To users, it provides them with reduced time navigating apps and being able to easily order food, groceries, or get a table. The chatbots can perform complex activities, memorize preferences, and suggest, tailored to the user, which makes the process in Swiggy more productive and enjoyable.