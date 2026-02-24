Xiaomi Tag tracker to launch globally along with Xiaomi 17 Ultra; Set to rival JioTag and AirTag?

Xiaomi is not limiting its launch event to the flagship Xiaomi 17 Ultra’s unveiling. Instead, the tech giant is confirmed to launch the Xiaomi Tag tracker on February 28th at its upcoming MWC event. The company is expected to unveil a full ecosystem lineup, including the new Xiaomi Tag tracker, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra smartphone, the Redmi Buds 8 Pro, and the Xiaomi Ultra Slim Magnetic Power Bank. Also Read: Xiaomi Pad 8 India launch set for February 28 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Check specs, features, more

While the Xiaomi 17 Ultra may grab most of the attention, the Xiaomi Tag is expected to quietly enters into the smart tracker space to rival Apple’s AirTag and JioTag. Also Read: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra launching February 28 globally, India debut confirmed

Xiaomi Tag: All we know

The Xiaomi Tag is a compact Bluetooth tracker which is designed to help users locate everyday items like keys, wallets, luggage, or backpacks. It weighs just 10 grams and measures 7.2mm thick. What makes it interesting is its dual-network support as the tracker works with both Apple’s Find My network and Google’s Find Hub ecosystem. Also Read: Xiaomi’s biggest QLED TV yet launches In India at Rs 69,999: Check specs

However, it can only be connected to one network at a time. In simple terms, Android users can pair it with Google’s tracking network, while iPhone users can set it up through Apple’s system.

It uses Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC for connectivity but does not include ultra-wideband (UWB) support. That means it may not offer precision directional tracking like premium trackers, at least for now.

The Xiaomi Tag runs on a replaceable CR2032 coin battery, which Xiaomi claims can last up to one year under regular use. It also carries an IP67 rating to handle dust and water splash. Moreover, there’s a built-in buzzer to help you locate nearby items, along with motion detection through an accelerometer.

Xiaomi Tag expected price

Retailer listings in Europe suggest a price of €17.99 for a single unit and €59.99 for a four-pack. Official global pricing will be confirmed during the event.