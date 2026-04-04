Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max details leak online ahead of launch this year

Xiaomi 18 Pro leaks: Xiaomi is expected to update its flagship lineup later this year, and leaks around the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max have already started showing up online. The launch is still some time away, but from what is being reported so far, the company may not change the overall design much. Instead, the focus seems to be on improving features that were already introduced earlier. Also Read: Redmi 15A 5G goes on sale in India: Price, specs, and availability details

One of those is the rear display, which seems to be staying for another generation. Also Read: Redmi Note 15 SE 5G launched in India at Rs 19,999: Specs, features, sale date

Rear display may return with more use

Leaks suggest that both the Pro models will continue with the secondary screen on the back. This was first seen in the previous generation, and now Xiaomi is said to be building on it instead of dropping it. Also Read: Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series India launch set for April 15: What to expect

This time, the rear display is expected to work more like an “AI smart window”. Instead of just showing basic information, it could handle things like live translation, prompts while recording videos, or quick interactions without turning the phone around.

The idea seems to be to make that rear screen more useful in daily use rather than keeping it as a secondary feature.

Camera upgrades could be a focus

On the camera side, early details suggest the Pro model could get dual 200MP sensors, one for the main camera and one for telephoto. If that turns out to be true, it could help with better detail and zoom.

There are also talks about Xiaomi testing external camera accessories like clip-on lenses. It is not clear if these will actually launch with the phones, but it does show the company is trying out new ideas around camera use.

Performance and hardware changes

Both models are expected to run on Qualcomm’s next-generation chipset, likely the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. This is expected to be based on a newer manufacturing process, which could bring improvements in performance and efficiency.

Apart from that, leaks also mention better speakers and improved haptics. These are small changes on paper, but they usually make a difference in everyday usage.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro is tipped to feature a relatively compact display, while the Pro Max version could go with a larger screen and slimmer bezels. Battery capacity is also expected to be on the higher side, with support for wireless charging.

Expected launch timeline

As per current leaks, the Xiaomi 18 Pro series could launch around September, which is usually when Xiaomi introduces its flagship models.

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There is still enough time for things to change, so these details may not be final. At this point, it looks like Xiaomi is working on improving what it already has instead of making big changes.