Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra go on sale in India: Prices, offers, and key specs

Xiaomi’s latest flagships are now up for purchase in India. The lineup includes the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which debuted in the country last week. Both devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and come with Leica-tuned cameras. The Xiaomi 17 series is available through e-commerce platform Amazon and retailers starting today. Here’s what you need to know about the pricing and offers on the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Also Read: OPPO Find N6 launches with “Zero-feel” crease, 200MP Hasselblad cameras: Price, specs

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra price in India, offers, sale details

The Xiaomi 17 starts at Rs 89,999 in India for the base model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 512GB storage model is available for Rs 99,999. It is offered in three colours — Black, Ice Blue, and Venture Green. Also Read: Xiaomi Pad 8 sale starts in India today: Price, offers, variants, and specifications

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1,39,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The device comes in two colours — Black and White. Also Read: Xiaomi 17T leak reveals expected India price and key specifications: Check here

The flagships can be purchased through Amazon, Mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores in India starting today.

Buyers can avail a flat Rs 10,000 instant discount on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra using SBI Credit Card transactions. On the Xiaomi 17, the company is offering a ‘Never Run Out’ deal, where customers can pick the 512GB storage model for the price of the 256GB option.

With the Xiaomi 17 series, buyers will also get a complementary 4-month Spotify subscription along with three months of YouTube Premium. Customers will also be eligible for three months of Google AI Pro subscription with the devices.

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra specifications

The Xiaomi 17 is equipped with a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Ultra model features a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen with the same refresh rate and brightness levels. Both models run on Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with Adreno 840 GPU, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. They ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

For photography, the Xiaomi 17 features a Leica-tuned triple camera system with a 50MP Light Fusion 950 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra, on the other hand, is equipped with a Leica-tuned 50MP LOFIC Light Fusion 1050L main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP Samsung HPE periscope telephoto camera. Both models house a 50MP selfie camera on the front. Both the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra can shoot up to 8K videos at 30 fps using the rear cameras.

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Under the hood, the Xiaomi 17 packs a 6,330mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is backed by a 6,000mAh unit with 90W wired charging. Both devices also support 50W wireless fast charging.