Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra global price leaked ahead of launch: What to expect

Xiaomi’s next flagship phones – Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra – appear to be heading to global markets. The devices have already launched in China, and fresh leak have revealed what buyers in Europe might have to pay. While the global pricing has not been officially confirmed, reports have hinted at expected figures. Also Read: Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 launch date in India announced for February 19: What we know so far?

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra price (expected)

A 91Mobiles report, citing industry sources, mentions that Xiaomi 17 will be priced at EUR 999 (approx. Rs 1,07,600) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is tipped to cost EUR 1,499 (approx. Rs 1,61,400) for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option. Also Read: Is a 100MP selfie camera coming? Leak points to extreme camera phone

Separately, listings spotted by sources and reported in the media suggest similar pricing. Although some early listings show slightly lower numbers, reports indicate the final retail pricing could align closely with last year’s Xiaomi 15 series. If that happens, Xiaomi would be keeping its flagship pricing largely unchanged year-on-year in Europe. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch date, specs, camera, price: What we know so far

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra colour options

Leaked screenshots show the Xiaomi 17 in black and green colour options. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to arrive in black, blue, green, and white.

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra launch timeline (expected)

According to reports, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra could debut globally in early March, possibly around MWC 2026. Some earlier leaks hinted at a February announcement, but nothing has been confirmed yet. The phones are already available in China, where they were introduced last year.

Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra specifications

The Chinese variants of the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Both models feature Leica-tuned camera systems.

The Xiaomi 17 sports a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Ultra comes with a larger 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED panel. In terms of battery, the Xiaomi 17 packs a 7,000mAh cell with 100W wired charging support, while the Ultra carries a 6,800mAh unit with 90W wired charging. Meanwhile, Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are also expected to debut in India next month.