Xiaomi 17 Ultra global launch leaks reveal price, battery, and color options

Xiaomi is preparing to release the Xiaomi 17 Ultra in the international markets. It is predicted that the phone will be in direct competition with future flagship smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The latest spills have revealed key information on the global price, colour, battery capacity, and hardware variations of the China variant. It is predicted that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be released worldwide at the end of February.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global Leaked Price

The international model of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra may be sold at a significantly higher price than the one in China, according to a tipster. The 16GB RAM and 512GB storage version is expected to sell at approximately EUR 1,499, which translates to approximately Rs 1.6 lakh. In China, the same version is reported to have a much low price. This indicates that there is a definite price difference between the Chinese and international markets.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Color Options

The international version of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is likely to release in white, black and green color. These colors were also used in previous leaks. The red color can be limited to the China market; at least at the beginning of the launch.

Global Variant Battery is Smaller

Battery capacity may be one of the biggest differences between the China and global models. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to have a 6,000mAh battery. Comparatively, the China model is alleged to have a bigger 6,800mAh battery. It is not a new method as there are a few Chinese brands that sell smaller batteries on overseas models.

Pricing, Software, and Performance

Charging speeds should not be affected even with the smaller battery. The phone is claimed to have 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It will operate on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The device can be delivered with a HyperOS 3, based on the Android 16.

Display and Camera Specifications

It is expected that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will have a display of 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. Dragon Crystal Glass 3 can be used to protect the screen. For optics, the phone is expected to provide a three-rear camera setup that is Leica-tuned. This might comprise 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera and 200MP periscope telephoto lens. It is also expected to have a 50MP front camera.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch

As per reports, Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be released worldwide at the end of February. Early March might see the India launch. Another storage, which Xiaomi can introduce, is 1TB and 16GB of RAM. Xiaomi 17 also has the standard model that is likely to be released in parallel with the Ultra.