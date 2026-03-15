Xiaomi 17 first impressions: Compact flagship packed with powerful processor

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 15, 2026, 02:18 PM (IST)
The Xiaomi 17 feels easy to hold even though it packs strong hardware inside. The phone is about 8.06mm thick and weighs 191g. It does not feel bulky in the hand. The curved edges and what Xiaomi calls the “Golden Arc” design help the phone sit naturally in the palm. During first use, the device feels balanced and comfortable for long use.
The overall design looks simple but polished. Xiaomi has kept the camera module neat so it does not look too large or aggressive on the back. The phone is available in Venture Green, Alpine Pink, Ice Blue, and Black. These colours give users both bold and classic options depending on their style.
Inside the phone is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. This chip is designed for fast performance and heavy tasks. In early use, the phone feels quick when switching between apps. Gaming and photo processing should also benefit from the upgraded GPU and AI engine.
Xiaomi continues its partnership with Leica for the camera system. The Xiaomi 17 uses a triple 50MP setup. The main camera uses the Light Fusion 950 sensor, which is quite large. This sensor should help the phone capture better photos in low light. In early use, the camera system looks capable and flexible.
The phone also includes a Leica 60mm floating telephoto lens. This camera handles portraits, zoom, and even macro shots. Xiaomi says it supports up to 5x optical-level zoom and 20x AI zoom. Along with this, a 50MP ultra-wide lens helps capture wide scenes like landscapes or group photos.
The Xiaomi 17 also focuses on selfies. The phone comes with a 50MP front camera. It supports autofocus, which helps keep the subject sharp even if the phone is held close or far away. This could be useful for social media users and video calls.
Battery life looks promising on the Xiaomi 17. The phone carries a large 6,330mAh battery, which is bigger than many phones in this size category. It supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Xiaomi also includes a 100W charger in the box, which means users can charge the phone very quickly when needed.
One of the first things you notice is the display. The Xiaomi 17 has a 6.3-inch CrystalRes OLED screen. The bezels are extremely thin at just 1.18mm, which makes the front look almost borderless. Watching videos or scrolling through apps feels immersive because the display takes up most of the front surface.
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