Xiaomi 13T series specifications, price leaked, launch likely in September

Xiaomi 13T series, which may include a vanilla 13T and a higher-specced 13T Pro, are likely coming at the beginning of September. We already know a few things about the upcoming phones, but a new report has leaked the full specifications of the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro, along with their prices — leaving nothing to the imagination. The upcoming Xiaomi 13T series will not include flagship phones, but they will rather focus on camera performance, making them a good choice for customers looking for camera-centric phones.

Before we get to the specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro, let us first get the expected prices (via Dealabs) out of our way:

Xiaomi 13T may cost GBP 549 (roughly Rs 58,000) in the UK for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In France, the phone may be priced at EUR 649 (roughly 58,620).

The Xiaomi 13T Pro, on the other hand, may cost GBP 699 (roughly Rs 73,990) for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. There may be another variant with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, which may cost EUR 999 (roughly Rs 90,400) in France. This version may come in Alpine Blue and Black colours.

Xiaomi 13T, 13T Pro specifications

The upcoming Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T could come with a 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Powering the Xiaomi 13T may be a MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset, while a Dimensity 9200+ processor may be used inside the more expensive 13T Pro. Both phones could come running Android 13 software with Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 skin on top. On the back of both Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro, there could be a 50MP Leica wide-angle camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP Leica 2x telephoto camera, and a 12MP Leica ultrawide camera. Both phones may also share the selfie camera, featuring a 20MP sensor.

The battery units in both phones may also be the same, featuring a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 120W through Xiaomi’s HyperCharge technology. The report also said that both Xiaomi 13T series phones will have Wi-Fi 7 support and an IP68 rating for water and dust ingress protection.