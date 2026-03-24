Xbox Partner Preview announced: Date, time, where to watch, what to expect

Microsoft has announced a new Xbox Partner Preview event, scheduled for Thursday, March 26. The livestream will begin at 10:30 p.m. IST and will be available to watch on Xbox’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. Also Read: Starfield PS5 release date is finally official, and it brings a 'big update' too

As the name suggests, the showcase will focus on third-party games instead of titles from Xbox Game Studios. The event will centre on upcoming releases from partner studios, along with updates on games that have already been announced. Also Read: Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen steps down after 18 years; Here's what Satya Nadella said about him

Xbox Partner Preview: What to expect

As per details shared on Xbox Wire, the showcase will include updates and new announcements from studios such as Sega, GSC Game World, and Owlcat Games. Games like Stranger Than Heaven, The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 are expected to be part of the presentation. Also Read: Windows 11 to get Xbox mode: Microsoft bringing console-style gaming to PCs

We’ll bring the game announcements. You bring the snacks? 🍿 Join us for Xbox Partner Preview on March 26 for updates from STRANGER THAN HEAVEN, The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, new reveals, and more: https://t.co/32mTVj3Q4i | #PartnerPreview pic.twitter.com/3LjsNrYhdX — Xbox (@Xbox) March 23, 2026

The company has also said that the stream will feature new announcements and Game Pass-related updates. However, no first-party Xbox titles are expected to be part of this showcase.

This format is consistent with previous Partner Preview events, where Xbox focuses on third-party content and avoids mixing it with its in-house game announcements.

Xbox Partner Preview streaming details

The Xbox partner showcase will be broadcast digital across multiple platforms. Viewers can tune in through Xbox’s official YouTube and Twitch channels at the scheduled time.

Alternatively, you can watch the official livestream here on March 26 at 10:30 p.m. IST.

The YouTube stream is expected to offer higher resolution, while other platforms will support standard streaming quality.

Xbox has also said the event will include subtitle support in multiple languages. Accessibility options, including sign language streams and audio descriptions, will also be available.

Timing and context

The event comes at a time when Xbox is going through internal changes. The company recently saw leadership shifts, with new management now handling the gaming division. At the same time, Xbox has been facing pressure around its first-party releases and overall position in the console market.

Microsoft has also confirmed that it is working on its next-generation Xbox, currently referred to as Project Helix, which is expected to combine elements of a console and a PC.

While the Partner Preview itself is focused on third-party content, it will still be closely watched to see how Xbox presents it upcoming lineup and partnership.

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For now, the focus remains on the games that will be shown during the event. More details are expected to be shared during the livestream, with a full recap likely to follow soon after.