Xbox Games Showcase 2026 gets a date: When and where to watch, what to expect

Microsoft has confirmed when its next big gaming event will take place. The Xbox Games Showcase is scheduled for June 7, which is around the same time the company usually hosts it every year. This event has been a regular part of the Summer Game Fest window. Also Read: Xbox Partner Preview announced: Date, time, where to watch, what to expect

This is usually one of the biggest events for Xbox every year, where the company shares updates on upcoming games and what to expect from its studios. The timing is also similar to last year’s event, so it doesn’t come as a surprise. Also Read: Starfield PS5 release date is finally official, and it brings a 'big update' too

What to expect from the showcase

As per details shared in the announcement, the event will include first gameplay looks and updates on upcoming titles. This will cover both games from Xbox’s own studios and projects from third-party developers. Also Read: Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen steps down after 18 years; Here's what Satya Nadella said about him

There is also a separate segment planned right after the main showcase. This time, it will focus on Gears of War: E-Day, giving a closer look at what the game will offer.

Apart from that, a few already announced titles could show up again. Games like Fable and Halo: Campaign Evolved are still in the pipeline, so this could be where more details are shared.

Streaming details and access

The showcase will be streamed online on June 7 at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST), so you don’t need to attend in person to watch it. You can catch it live on platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook without needing to sign up for anything.

Microsoft has also said that the stream will be accessible in more than 40 languages, along with additional support like sign language and audio descriptions. So the focus seems to be on making it available to a wider audience.

A key moment for Xbox

This year’s event is also important for another reason. It will be one of the first major showcases under Asha Sharma, who recently took over the gaming division after leadership changes.

There are also expectations around updates beyond just games. Some reports suggest there could be early talk around the next Xbox system, codenamed Project Helix, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

Alongside the showcase, Xbox is also bringing back its FanFest event in Los Angeles, giving fans a chance to be part of the experience in person.

What this means for players

The Xbox Games Showcase usually sets the tone for what players can expect over the next year. This is where you get the key updates, whether it’s release dates or a proper look at gameplay.

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With a bunch of games already announced, the June 7 event should give a better sense of what’s coming next and how the lineup is looking.