Xbox Game Pass January Wave 2 lineup revealed: Full list of new games

Microsoft has shared details of the second set of games coming to Xbox Game Pass this January. These titles will arrive over the second half of the month and include a mix of bigger releases and smaller games across different genres. Most of these games will be available to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC Game Pass members on Xbox Series S/X, PC, and cloud.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut arrives mid-month

One of the headline additions this month is Death Stranding Director's Cut, which joins Game Pass on January 21. Developed by Kojima Productions, the game follows Sam Porter Bridges as he travels across a broken, post-apocalyptic United States, delivering supplies and reconnecting isolated communities.

The Director's Cut includes additional content and improvements over the original release. It will be available to Game Pass members on PC, cloud, and Xbox Series S/X.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 joins later in January

One of the bigger additions this time is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which joins the service on January 29. The game can be played either solo or in three-player co-op and centres around combat-heavy missions set in the Warhammer 40K universe. It will be available to Game Pass subscribers on PC, cloud, and Xbox Series consoles.

More games coming later in January

Xbox Game Pass will also add a few more titles earlier in the week. On January 21, RoadCraft will be available for PC users, while Ninja Gaiden Ragebound will be playable on PC, cloud, and Xbox Series S/X.

On January 27, subscribers will get access to The Talos Principle 2, a puzzle game that builds on the ideas of the original. A day later, on January 28, action-adventure title Anno: Mutationem and roguelite Drop Duchy will be added to the service. MySims: Cozy Bundle is scheduled to join the lineup on January 29.

Early February additions and games leaving

The Wave 2 announcement also includes a couple of early February additions. Indika will be added on February 2, followed by Final Fantasy 2 on February 3.

Microsoft has also confirmed the list of games leaving Game Pass on January 31. These include Shady Part of Me, Cataclismo, Starbound, Lonely Mountains Snow Riders, Paw Patrol World, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, and Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap.