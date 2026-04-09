X introduces automatic post translation: How it helps users read posts in their preferred language

X (Formerly Twitter) has launched a new automatic post translation feature to enhance user experience on its platform. The new update will allow posts to be written in different languages, however, it will appear in a user’s preferred language automatically. With the launch of translation feature, X aims to make the content more accessible and improve user engagement across the platform. This means, users no longer need to tap on a translate button to understand what’s written in posts in unfamiliar languages. Also Read: X introduces AI Summaries and Listen feature: How to read or hear articles in seconds

X Introduces Automatic Translation Feature: Here’s How it Works

X has introduced an automatic translation feature, which uses AI to translate posts in real time. This will work as users scroll through their feeds. Making it a flexible option, X will allow you to control the feature by toggling it off for specific languages. This is convenient if you prefer to see posts in their original form. Also Read: Elon Musk says Twitter's cash flow still negative as ad revenue drops

You can manage settings and for this you can tap the gear icon on a translated post and disable automatic translation for that language. Also Read: What Elon Musk told investors when they asked about paying Twitter office rent

We're rolling out auto-translate worldwide to give posts in any language global reach on X. The translations are powered by Grok and have improved substantially over the last couple months. If you prefer to read in the original language, you can always turn off auto-translate… — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) April 7, 2026

Supported Languages

The tech giant has introduced the automatic translation feature to support several global as well as regional languages. These languages include:

English

Hindi

Arabic

Bengali

Chinese

French

German

Spanish

Portuguese

Japanese

Korean

Tamil

Telugu

Malayalam

Urdu

Indonesian

Italian

Turkish

Russian

Thai

Vietnamese

This makes the conversations more inclusive and allows you to engage with posts from around the world.

Photo Editing Tools

Besides adding automatic translation feature, X also introduced a new AI-powered photo editor for iOS. The editor includes features such as drawing and text tools, blur for privacy, and natural language-based edits.

Users can use it easily by simply asking the AI, powered by Grok, to modify their images through simple commands. To understand this, you can request ‘display this photo as a painting in a museum’ and the AI will generate the image accordingly. The tech giant is planning to bring the features to Android soon.

X Update vs Other Platforms

The automatic translation feature on X reflect broader trend in social media toward AI-driven tools. This enhances accessibility and creativity on platform. Other platforms like Reddit, Adobe, and Google have also been experimenting with the AI-powered translation and imge editing tools.

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With the introduction of automatic translation feature, X is improving its platform for a global audience. This will enable users to understand posts in other languages easily and edit images with ease, all within the app.