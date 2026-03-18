Will ChatGPT subscription get more expensive? OpenAI hints at pricing changes

If you’ve been using ChatGPT regularly, whether as a free option or a paid plan, then you must be aware of the expected price hike in the near future. Recent statements from OpenAI suggest that the current way of charging for ChatGPT may not stay the same for long. And yes, that could mean paid plans getting costlier, or at least changing drastically. Also Read: WION World Pulse Summit: AI emerges as a new geopolitical power tool, says Takshashila Institution co-founder

Nick Turley, Head of ChatGPT, recently shared his views on the Bg2 podcast that unlimited subscription plans may not make sense in the long run. What is his point of view? AI is evolving too quickly, and offering unlimited access is similar to giving “unlimited electricity,” which isn’t how utilities work in the real world. This echoes the earlier view of the CEO, Sam Altman, who said that AI could be treated just like electricity soon, where you will have to pay based on how much you use. Also Read: Google personal intelligence now available for free users, but there's a limitation

ChatGPT subscriptions: Could pricing actually change?

Right now, ChatGPT offers multiple plans: Also Read: OpenAI launches GPT 5.4 mini and GPT 5.4 nano models: Full details inside

Free tier (with limits)

Plus plan (around Rs 1,999/month)

Pro plan (higher tier with more access)

India-focused Go plan (Rs 399/month)

Interestingly, the pricing for premium tiers hasn’t changed much since 2024. But that might not hold for long. According to Turley, there’s no scenario where pricing doesn’t evolve as the technology becomes more powerful. That doesn’t directly confirm a price hike, but it clearly signals a shift, either in cost, structure, or both.

What the new pricing model could look like

Instead of fixed “unlimited” plans, OpenAI may move towards a usage-based or metered model. That means you will have to pay on the basis of how much AI you use or even higher possible costs for heavy users.

Well, this is not an alien idea, as some companies have already started following the same. For example, Anthropic charges per usage, and even Satya Nadella has hinted at a “per agent” pricing model for AI services.

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One thing OpenAI has made clear, the free tier isn’t going away. Accessibility remains a priority, especially for casual users or those just starting with AI tools.