OpenAI begins testing ads in ChatGPT for free users

OpneAI is always at the center of inventing something new and this time its ‘Ads.’ The AI tech giant has started testing ads inside ChatGPT, resulting into affecting how some users experience the AI chatbot. The announcement came on Monday, when company said that ads are needed to support the platform, however, they will keep free access available to users. The company also confirms and clarified that ads will not change how ChatGPT will answer questions.

Ads Will Appear in ChatGPT

As per OpneAI official blog post, during the testing process, the ads will appear as marked sponsored links. It means, OpenAI will showcase these links at the bottom of ChatGPT responses. Additionally, these links will be separated from the main answer so that users can easily make the difference between content and advertising.

Which ChatGPT Users Will See Ads

According to OpenAI, the ads will only be shown to users with the Free plan along with the low-cost Go plan. Users with the subscriptions of Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education will not see any ads. If you want to avoid seeing anuads on ChatgPT, then you need to upgrade to the any paid plan within the app.

How to Opt Out of Ads on Free Plan

I you are a subscriber with a Free plan, then you get one option to avoid ads. OpenAI is allowing you to avoid ads in exchange of fewer daily messages. Nevertheless, this option is not available for go plan users. The common thing is both Free and Go users can dismiss ads and share their feedback about them.

User Privacy

Talking about the privacy, OpenAI says that users have all the control over ads, and hence, they can turn off ad personalization along with stopping ads based on past chats. In addition, users can also delete ad-related data on ChatGPT. Advertisers will not get access to any chat content or personal information. They will only be able to receive combined data like views and clicks.

Ads Will Not Show in Sensitive Topics

The tech giant has also customize the ads as topic sensitive, meaning they will not appear in chats related to mental health, politics, and personal health related queries. Even if you are an eligible user, you will not see the ads immediately as they are still in testing phase.

How Ads Are Selected in ChatGPT

OpneAI says, as are selected based on the past conversation and interactions. For example, if somebody is searching about food or any product, then he or she may see ads related to grocery services. As per company, they are following relevance without compromising on safety.