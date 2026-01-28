Why GTA 6 might not get a boxed release when it launches

Grand Theft Auto VI may not get a physical boxed release at launch, going by a recent report. The claim suggests that Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, could opt for a digital-only release initially, with boxed copies possibly planned for a later date. Also Read: This country may never get GTA 6: Here’s why Rockstar’s biggest game could face a ban

What the report says

The information comes from a Polish outlet, PPE.pl, citing a source linked to physical game distribution in Europe. According to the source, a boxed version of GTA 6 is not planned for release on day one. The reasoning shared internally is said to be linked to leak prevention. Also Read: From GTA 6 to Wolverine: Biggest upcoming PS5 games in 2026

Physical copies usually pass through several stages before launch, including warehouses and retail stores. In the past, this has resulted in games being sold early or key details surfacing online ahead of release. For a title as closely guarded as GTA 6, skipping physical distribution at launch could help limit that risk.

The report adds that there is no fixed timeline yet for a boxed release. Some scenarios suggest physical copies could arrive a few weeks after the digital launch, while other claims point to a much longer delay that could stretch into early 2027. More information is expected to surface by mid-February.

Rockstar’s history with leaks

Rockstar has dealt with several high-profile leaks in recent years. In 2022, early development footage of GTA 6 spread widely online, which the company later confirmed was the result of a network intrusion. More recently, the game’s first trailer appeared online ahead of schedule after it leaked.

Because of this history, Rockstar has been noticeably cautious with information around GTA 6. Holding back physical copies at launch would be another step in limiting how early content makes its way into the public domain.

What this could mean for players

If GTA 6 does skip a boxed release at launch, it is likely to disappoint players who prefer buying physical copies or collect game discs. It could also create problems for players with slower internet connections, as the game is expected to be a large download.

Some fans online have also raised concerns that this could lead to players buying the game more than once, starting with a digital version and later picking up a boxed copy. Others believe the move, if it happens, is mainly about controlling leaks rather than pushing additional sales.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

No official word yet

Rockstar and Take-Two have not confirmed any change to GTA 6’s release plans. The game is still officially slated to launch on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Until there is an official announcement, the absence of a boxed edition at launch remains unconfirmed.