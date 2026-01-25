When will Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch? Latest leak hints at release date

As February is about to begin, there are a few smartphone launches that are building the excitement, and the Samsung Galaxy S26 series is one of them. As expected, the latest leaks around the Galaxy S26 series are starting to surface, giving us a clearer idea of when Samsung’s next flagship lineup could officially unveil. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 And Galaxy S26+ Listed On BIS; India Launch Imminent?

While Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything yet, a new report has now narrowed down the possible launch window, and it lines up neatly with the company’s usual early-year pattern. Here is when we can expect the Galaxy S26 series launch. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colours leaked ahead of launch; No iPhone 17 Pro-like Orange?

Galaxy S26 launch timeline (Expected)

According to tipster Ice Universe, Samsung is expected to host its next Unpacked event on February 25, 2026. The leak specifically mentions South Korea, but Samsung typically follows a near-identical schedule globally. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Release Date, Specifications, Features, Design, Expected Price - Everything To Know About

If the timeline holds up, here’s how the rollout could look:

February 25: Galaxy S26 series unveiled at Unpacked

February 26 to March 4: Pre-sale or early access window

March 5 to March 10: Official pre-orders open

March 11: Retail availability begins

The difference between “pre-sale” and “pre-orders” isn’t fully clear yet. It could simply be an early registration phase with bundled offers, followed by the actual payment window. Samsung has used similar staggered strategies in the past.

What we know about the Galaxy S26 series so far

Leaks around the Galaxy S26 lineup have been steady but not dramatic, which isn’t surprising. Most flagship upgrades these days are more about refinement. One notable rumour suggests that 256GB storage may become the new base option across the S26 series (just like the iPhone 17 series!)

Colour options tipped so far include Black, White, Sky Blue, and Cobalt Violet, with some markets possibly getting additional shades. As always, Samsung may keep a few colours exclusive depending on region. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, meanwhile, has been linked to display improvements, better charging standards, and small design tweaks.

Until Samsung officially sends out invites, everything remains speculative; hence, we should wait for the official announcement.