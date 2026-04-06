WhatsApp working on Noise Cancellation feature: How it will make your calls clearer in noisy places

WhatsApp always brings some or the other features to enhance the overall user experience on its platform. The Meta-owned app is currently working on noise cancellation feature that will transform voice and video calls experience. The feature has been spotted for some beta users. The noise cancellation feature will automatically reduce the background noise and will make the calls clearer even in crowded or noisy environments. Also Read: WhatsApp fake app alert 2026: How malicious versions are being used to spy on users secretly?

Noise Cancellation Feature in WhatsApp

WhatsApp is all set to introduce noise-cancellation feature on its platform. The upcoming feature will eliminate and filter real-time background noise while talking on voice and video calls. The feature is mainly aimed at making the outdoor conversation more clear without any distraction by traffic noise, wind noise, or any kind of disturbance. Also Read: WhatsApp working on unread chat summary feature: Can you finally read all unread chats in seconds?

The upcoming feature will make the conversation natural and easy to follow without any additional settings. It does not require special equipment because the feature is in-app and can be used both in voice and video calls. Also Read: How to protect your WhatsApp privacy and avoid scams

Beta Testers Can Spot the Feature

Noise cancellation is currently supported by few WhatsApp beta users on Android. If you have rolled in the beta testing, then you can locate the feature in the calling section with the 2.26.14.14 update. The feature is slowly being implemented in WhatsApp, and not everyone will be able to see it right away.

How Feature will Work

Noise cancellation is usually on default when a user makes a call. The option can be turned on or off from the call interface. Although the feature makes you sound better to others, it does not necessarily make the sound of the other person on the other end better unless they have the feature on. This is to make sure that every member enjoys clarity of calls.

Benefits and Advantage

The main advantage of this feature is improved call clarity. It blocks the unnecessary background noises and simplifies conversations. Noise cancellation would be particularly effective in a noisy place, like a café, street, or the outdoors. Users will have the ability to make smooth and consistent calls without distractions, be it during work or personal use.

How Feature Will be Beneficial in Real-World Scenarios

This option is best suited to the needs of remote employees, students, and anyone who makes frequent calls in a noisy environment. It enables people to concentrate on the discussion without having to change their environment. Outdoor calls are also made more convenient and pleasant since background noise does not take the centre-stage of the conversation anymore.

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Availability and Gradual Rollout

WhatsApp says it will expand noise cancellation access in the next few weeks. This feature will be enabled by more beta users, enhancing the quality of the calls and making it easier to have a conversation throughout the platform. It should also improve the everyday calling experience of millions of users once released fully.