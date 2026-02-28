WhatsApp Status Ads roll out globally: What it means for you, how to use, and more

Business tools are gradually being integrated to online messaging platforms, without ignoring user privacy. WhatsApp has stated that it is launching Status ads and promoted Channels worldwide. The update will be designed to enable users to locate businesses and content Channels easier within the app. Meanwhile, the platform has assured that personal chats and calls shall not be compromised.

What is Status Ads

The new Status ads, promoted Channels will be located within the Updates tab. Status posts and Channels can be found in this tab. The advertisements will be marked in a way that the users can easily recognize it. Users would have the option of swiping through the ads to be able to skip them, just like they do on regular Status updates.

The company aims at establishing a balance between business promotion and convenience to the user. There will also be control options to the users. They have an option of blocking or concealing ads of particular businesses when they notice unwanted or repeated advertisements.

The Meta-owned platform has assured that privacy will not be compromised. Status updates, calls and Chats will remain end-to-end encrypted. This implies that messages will remain secured and will not be targeted to be used in advertising.

In certain places, users will have a choice to subscribe to an ad free experience. This subscription can eliminate advertisements on the Updates feed, though this can vary by country.

Group Chat History

WhatsApp has also added Group Chat History. This feature assists new members to make sense of previous conversations in group chats. Previous messages can be shared (between 25 and 100) by group admins or members with newcomers. The option comes in handy to maintain conversations.

New Rules for WhatsApp Users in India

WhatsApp Web users will be affected by new government regulations in India. Since March 1, users can be automatically logged out after every six hours. The rule is included in a security order associated with SIM-based account verification.

The company is requested to abide by the rule before February 28, 2026. The government has indicated that no time frame will be extended. The purpose of these changes is to enhance security and deal with the risk of digital communication.